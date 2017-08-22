KY man arrested after police chase in Graves Co., KY

We have another muggy morning that will help destabilize the atmosphere for a slight risk of severe storms this afternoon.More >>
We have another muggy morning that will help destabilize the atmosphere for a slight risk of severe storms this afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump announced what he called a "path forward" in Afghanistan during a rare prime-time address Monday night.More >>
President Donald Trump announced what he called a "path forward" in Afghanistan during a rare prime-time address Monday night.More >>
However you prepare for the event, wherever you're from, the eclipse has united thousands.More >>
However you prepare for the event, wherever you're from, the eclipse has united thousands.More >>
Across Kentucky, folks put on their funny glasses and turned their eyes to the sky for the 2017 solar eclipse.More >>
Across Kentucky, folks put on their funny glasses and turned their eyes to the sky for the 2017 solar eclipse.More >>
A preliminary police investigation found the man driving the boat hit some kind of debris in the river and lost control.More >>
A preliminary police investigation found the man driving the boat hit some kind of debris in the river and lost control.More >>