Man charged in Highlands hookah cafe shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say an argument led to gunfire at a hookah café in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.

Officers made a quick arrest, charging a man with attempted murder.

Police said Jalen Barbee-Tobin, 23, got into an altercation with the victim inside of Friend's Hookah Café, located in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Barbee-Tobin was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 2 a.m. Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.

The general manager of Friend's Hookah Café, Kamran Kerelaj, told WAVE 3 News there was no alteration Monday night and the two involved in the incident are friends.

Kerelaj said Barbee-Tobin jokingly pulled out his gun and it accidentally went off. He said Barbee-Tobin jumped in and tried to help the man he shot. What happened at the business was a terrible accident, according to the owner's account.

This is a very similar explanation that was used when another shooting happened at Friend's in January of 2017. Read about that in the link below.

Kerelaj said they typically wand and check people but it was a slow Monday night. He told us only 15-20 people were there and most were repeat customers.

Nearby business owners have had concerns about Friend's Hookah Café since the shooting in January.

Barbee-Tobin is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

