Man charged in hookah cafe shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of shooting someone in the chest at a hookah café was taken into custody.

Jalen Barbee-Tobin, 23, allegedly got into an altercation with the victim inside of Friend’s Hookah Café, located in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Barbee-Tobin was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 2 a.m. Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.

