Assistant Fire Chief arrested again, accused of taking funds

The Assistant Fire Chief for the South Hopkins Fire Department is out on bond.

Deputies say Blakely Vaughn was arrested after the chief noticed money, including donations, was missing from the department's bank account.

They say Vaughn had altered business receipts in order to take money.

Vaughn was arrested last Thursday and released Friday.

According to the Hopkins County Jail website, Vaughn has been booked six times since 2013.

