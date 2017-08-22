I-71 crash victim identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in a single car crash Saturday has been released.

Charles Wharton, 44, of the Valley Station area, died August 19 at University Hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged in hookah cafe shooting

+ Thousands share celestial experience in Hopkinsville

+ Woman killed, man injured in Ohio River boating accident

Louisville Metro police said Wharton was driving a Corvette north on Interstate 71 around 8 p.m. when he lost control at the Watterson Expressway split, struck a guard rail and was thrown from the car.

A woman in the car was also taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.