I-71 crash victim identified

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in a single car crash Saturday has been released.

Charles Wharton, 44, of the Valley Station area, died August 19 at University Hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.

Louisville Metro police said Wharton was driving a Corvette north on Interstate 71 around 8 p.m. when he lost control at the Watterson Expressway split, struck a guard rail and was thrown from the car.

A woman in the car was also taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

