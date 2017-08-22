Middle school restroom decor deters bullying

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For so many students, middle school can be a transitional time. A group of seventh grade teachers at Meyzeek Middle School are trying to inspire students and remind them they are beautiful exactly the way they are.

"Seventh grade is really hard. You don't always feel good yourself," Language Arts teacher Kate Mastronicola said.

On Friday, the teachers decked out the seventh grade bathrooms with messages like, "You're beautiful," "Believe in yourself," "Imagine the impossible," and "Dance like no one is watching."

"They're trying to figure out what they are and who they are," Assistant Principal Kelly Haile said. "We want them to know that who they are right now is exactly the most beautiful thing they can be."

Haile said she originally saw the idea on Facebook and tagged her fellow educators who jumped on board.

"You are beautiful is the first thing they see," Math teacher Amber Richardson said as she showed off their work.

The lesson and daily encouragement may be in an unlikely place, but the students seem to be picking up on the messages.

"Yesterday a kid walked in and just kind of looked around in awe over how different it was," teacher Jennifer Marstin said.

Seventh grader Hannah Alexander said the middle school had some issues with bullying in the past, but this year has had a different tone. And the messages in the bathroom encourage the positivity.

"One of the ones says be your own beautiful and that one really stuck out to me," Alexander said. "There's actually not getting to be as much bullying."

Seventh grader Tyrell Phelps said the messages are a reminder for when he's having a tough day.

"They are things you should always live by and always keep in mind," Phelps said. "Have faith."

"I think they are getting the message that they are special and that they are beautiful and that they can do amazing things," said Mastronicola.

