Spring Street in New Albany to be converted to two-way traffic

After years of talk and months of work, Spring Street is ready to be converted to two-way traffic. (Source: News and Tribune)

BY CHRIS MORRIS

News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY, IN (News and Tribune) - After years of talk and months of work, Spring Street is ready to be converted to two-way traffic.

Paul Lincks, project manager with HWC Engineering, informed the New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety Tuesday that Spring Street will be switched to two-way traffic some time on Aug. 29. The exact time has not yet been determined, but Lincks said it would likely be after morning rush hour.

HWC is installing message boards throughout the downtown area to inform drivers of the conversion. Bank and Pearl streets will be converted to two-way traffic on Aug. 30. Those streets are currently being striped.

"It will be good for people to see the progress of the work and that something is happening as a result of that work," New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said.

Market and Elm streets are scheduled to be converted next month.