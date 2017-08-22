2 people arrested in Murray, KY in connection to attempted kidnapping

Two people are behind bars in Calloway County, Kentucky for allegedly trying to kidnap a child.

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt with the Murray Police Department, an officer responded to a check the welfare of a juvenile call on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The officer spotted a juvenile in the back seat of the vehicle. He made contact with the driver, Tara Wieland, 38, of Fargo, North Dakota.

During the conversation, the officer said he noticed Wieland was trying to hide a pistol on her lap by covering it with her purse.

Shutt said the officer told Wieland to put her hands on the steering wheel, but she ignored him and tried to reach under her purse. That's when the officer grabbed Wieland's arm and was able to get her out of the vehicle after she allegedly tried to drive off.

A passenger who was in the back of the vehicle with the juvenile told the responding officer that he and Wieland left Moorhead, Minnesota and were headed to Tennessee to kidnap Wieland's youngest daughter. David Matthew Carlson, 19, of Moorhead, told the officer that Wieland did not have custody of her youngest child.

The pistol that was in Wieland's lap was reported stolen out of Moorhead. Investigators also learned that Carlson, Wieland, and the juvenile had broken into some vehicles while they were in Murray. They used a stolen credit card to buy some things while in Murray, according to Sergeant Shutt.

Wieland faces charges of attempted kidnapping, fleeing or evading police, 3rd-degree assault, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, endangering the welfare of a minor, and theft.

Carlson faces charges of attempted kidnapping, 2nd-degree forgery, and theft.

