2 charged with damaging mural on building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been charged with criminal mischief after police say they added their own touch to artwork on a downtown building.

Louisville Metro police were called to the Henry Clay building at 604 S. 3rd Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The building manager said two people had spray painted the building with gold paint causing permanent damage to an original mural on the building.

Matthew G. Eppler, 26, and Nina N. Wilcox, 34, both of Louisville, were arrested after they admitted to officers that they did the damage to the building. Eppler was also charged with possession of controlled substances after she was found with Spice.

The manager of the Henry Clay said a specialist would have to be brought in to recreate the mural.

