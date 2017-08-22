2 charged with damaging mural on building

The arrest report states the damage to the LMPD vehicles was more than $1,000. The stolen vehicle was valued at more than $10,000.More >>
The arrest report states the damage to the LMPD vehicles was more than $1,000. The stolen vehicle was valued at more than $10,000.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
The manager of the Henry Clay said two people had spray painted the building with gold paint causing permanent damage to an original mural on the building.More >>
The manager of the Henry Clay said two people had spray painted the building with gold paint causing permanent damage to an original mural on the building.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
Tuesday's storms could take down tree limbs and cause power outages.More >>
Tuesday's storms could take down tree limbs and cause power outages.More >>