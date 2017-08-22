Hamilton man dead after Lake Cumberland boating crash, alcohol may have been factor

Officials say a Hamilton man is dead after an apparent boating accident in Kentucky this week. (Photo credit: Wikipedia Commons)

A 70-year-old Hamilton man is dead after an apparent boating accident on Lake Cumberland, Kentucky officials said.

The man was pronounced dead Monday after an incident east of Campbell's Landing, in Nancy, Ky. Police have identified the victim as Kenneth Ducklo.

Boaters noticed a wrecked speed boat drifting in that area of the lake Monday evening. Officials say they flagged down a few fishermen who were able to get to the boat.

That's when Ducklo's body was discovered.

Authorities said he may have suffered broken bones after speeding and crashing into a rocky stretch of shoreline. They believe he was alone at the time of the incident, and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

