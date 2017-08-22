Police: Man in stolen car wrecks into 2 LMPD vehicles

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of wrecking into two Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles as he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

Damontre Sewell, 18, was seen getting into a vehicle that was listed as stolen in the National Crime Information Center on Ninth Street on Aug. 15, according to an arrest report.

Officers boxed in the vehicle Sewell was in and a detective got out of his car and walked in front of Sewell. That’s when police said Sewell put the vehicle in reverse and wrecked into a LMPD cruiser. He then placed the car in drive and hit another LMPD vehicle on the right of him before driving off at a high rate of speed.

The arrest report states the damage to the LMPD vehicles was more than $1,000. The stolen vehicle was valued at more than $10,000.

Sewell was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Aug. 22 and charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

