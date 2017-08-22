Lane reduction markings added in Spaghetti Junction

Lane reduction markings were placed in Spaghetti Junction following a number of recent crashes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lane reduction markings were placed in Spaghetti Junction following a number of recent crashes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet added the markings to the interchange of Interstate 64, Interstate 65 and Interstate 71 in downtown Louisville on Tuesday.

Additional lane reduction and curve advisory signs were also installed on the ramp from I-71 South to I-65 South.

