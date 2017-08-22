Powerball payout raised to $700 million

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is now the second largest in the game's history.

Officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association announced the jackpot for the August 23 drawing has been increased to $700 million. The cash option is $443.3 million.

The jackpot has rolled over since June 10.

Kentucky and Indiana are two of 44 states, along with Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, where Powerball is played.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Lane reduction markings added in Spaghetti Junction

+ Spring Street in New Albany to be converted to two-way traffic

+ Louisville reacts to solar eclipse, experts address vision concerns

The drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.