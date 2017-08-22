School set to be back in session at Henderson's North Middle Sch - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

School set to be back in session at Henderson's North Middle School

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

School officials in Henderson say power is restored.

It was canceled Tuesday after an electrical problem Monday.

School officials say parents and student are welcome to come get any belongs left behind during Monday's evacuation.

Doors will be open Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

We are told school will be back in session Wednesday. 

