Westerfield announces second run for Ky. Attorney General

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield announced his bid for state Attorney General on Tuesday.

Westerfield is a republican from Hopkinsville whose campaign platform is focused on fighting Kentucky's opioid crisis.

“We need better measures to curb drug addiction and overdose deaths besides simply pointing out the problems,” Westerfield said. “I have spent my time in office creating legislation that expands opportunities for struggling Kentuckians and reforming policies that fail to address the real issues.”

Westerfield has represented the 3rd District, which includes Christian, Todd and Logan counties, since 2012. He has also served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee since being elected.

Before becoming a state senator, Westerfield was assistant Commonwealth attorney in Christian County.

He ran for Attorney General against Andy Beshear in 2015.

