Pittsburgh police, FBI looking for wig-wearing bank robber

(FBI Pittsburgh Division and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police via AP). This Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, frame from surveillance video provided by the FBI Pittsburgh Division shows a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself at a Dollar ...

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself.

Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning.

The suspect also wore sunglasses.

He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 (1.52-meters) to 6 feet (1.83-meters) and weighing between 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms).

Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.