WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - August 22, 2017: Youth Homeless Challenge

By KiAndra Harris

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is a city of compassion. We care about and do what we can to support one another. But did you know that in 2016 there were 443 young adults between the ages of 18-24 identified as homeless, and an additional 450 kids below age 18 were served by YMCA Safe Place, for a total of 893 homeless youth?

These young adults are in need of services in order to avoid the loss of future opportunity for themselves, as well as long-term costs to our community.

I have been one of those young adults who were homeless. This issue is real, and we need your help!

The Coalition for the Homeless and a multitude of other agencies are partnering together to work on a 100 Day Challenge with the goal of safely and stably providing housing for 100 homeless young adults before November 8. We are committed to this goal, and to further eradicating young adult homelessness in our city over the next few years.

We hope that this ambitious goal will inspire everyone - from community leaders to everyday citizens - to exercise their compassion and help these young adults. Donations to help fund deposits and furniture are desperately needed and can be made online at youcaring.com. But something as simple as giving a few hours a month to mentor a young person can make all the difference in the world. For more information on hiring or mentoring a homeless young person, visit louhomeless.org.

Let's use this momentum to push ourselves and show the nation that Louisvillians are serious about compassion!

