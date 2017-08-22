Daviess Co. Jailer retiring

The Daviess County Jailer announced Tuesday that he will retire this month.

David Osborne cited health concerns as the reason. The 64-year-old has served 15 years as the jailer and retired from the Kentucky State Police with 24 years of service.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly will name a formal replacement to serve the remainder of Osborne's term, which ends in January of 2019.

Osborne's last day will be August 31.

