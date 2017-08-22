Kentucky Expo Center earns big cash in energy-saving effort

LG&E and KU announced the Expo Center as a top performer in its commercial rebate program. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heat and humidity returned just in time for the Kentucky State Fair.

As you can imagine, keeping the Kentucky Exposition Center cool in the summer heat is a major task. Despite thousands of people going in and out the doors during the Kentucky State Fair, LG& E sand KU found the Expo Center is saving energy in a big way.

"We air condition 1,200,000 square feet of space," Kentucky Venues Engineering Manager Dave Hellman said.

Kentucky Venues includes both the Expo Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.

When it comes to air conditioning all that space, Hellman didn't share details about the monthly bill but did admit, "It is a huge amount of money."

So, when LG&E and KU announced the Expo Center as a top performer in its commercial rebate program, saving so much energy, they cut them a rebate check for $400,000, you might wonder how that’s even possible.

"We're currently saving over $1 million a year through our energy efforts," Hellman explained.

How are they doing it?

In 2010, the Kentucky Fair Board, which runs the Expo Center and the International Convention Center, began an energy and efficiency management program. Outdated equipment was replaced and automated controls were added. High-efficiency chillers are now saving major energy and money cooling less space for smaller conventions or shows.

All the lights in the exhibit hall were also replaced - all 4,000 of them.

"We went from metal halide to induction fixtures," Hellman said.

Induction has a much slower light loss. That change alone saved over a megawatt of energy, reducing the cooling load by 236 tons.

Timing is also key during the state fair. For early exhibitors like those with animals, spaces are pre-cooled 24/7. Overcooling at night, allows the cool air to drift throughout the expo center all day.

The rebate check is highlighting the energy-saving programs of both the Expo Center and the Convention Center. The commercial rebate program started in 2008. To date, commercial customers taking part have earned $12.6 million in rebates.

