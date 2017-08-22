No. 18 Miami taps Malik Rosier as starting quarterback

The moon is blotting the sun from the sky in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a centuryMore >>
Just as quickly as the total solar eclipse ended in Wyoming, thousands of vehicles have hit the roads and highways heading back homeMore >>
The U.S. Navy is ordering a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet, after two major ship collisions in two monthsMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
