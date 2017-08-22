Paducah, KY couple arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

According to detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division a couple from Paducah, Kentucky was on drug charges.

The arrest happened on Thursday, Aug. 17. They were charged wit trafficking in more than five pounds of marijuana.

An investigation began on Wednesday, Aug 16 by detectives with both the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police in McCracken County, Kentucky after receiving information of alleged marijuana trafficking.

Two pounds of marijuana packaged for sale was discovered at a residence in McCracken County. The investigation revealed that the source of that marijuana was Juntagus Edwards 35, of Jackson Street Paducah, Ky.

Edwards and his girlfriend, Meagan Carter, 31, of Jackson Street Paducah, Ky, were located on the parking lot of a Paducah business at 503 Lone Oak Road that same day. During a search of their vehicle detectives seized an additional five pounds of marijuana.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 3169 Jackson Street in Paducah. The warrant was executed on Thursday. During the search, detective located and seized additional marijuana packaged for sale, scales and packaging that had been removed from large bundles of marijuana.

Both Edwards and Carter were arrested and lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail. Edwards has a previous conviction for trafficking in cocaine enhancing his current charges. The investigation is continuing.

Edwards and Carter were charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

