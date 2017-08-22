Paducah, KY couple arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

Westerfield is a republican from Hopkinsville whose campaign platform is focused on fighting Kentucky's opioid crisis.More >>
Westerfield is a republican from Hopkinsville whose campaign platform is focused on fighting Kentucky's opioid crisis.More >>
The general manager of Friend's Hookah Café, Kamran Kerelaj, told WAVE 3 News there was no alteration Monday night and the two involved in the incident are friends.More >>
The general manager of Friend's Hookah Café, Kamran Kerelaj, told WAVE 3 News there was no alteration Monday night and the two involved in the incident are friends.More >>
LG&E and KU announced the Expo Center as a top performer in its commercial rebate program.More >>
LG&E and KU announced the Expo Center as a top performer in its commercial rebate program.More >>
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Ohio River near Limestone Clubhouse, just south of Harrods Creek and Captain Quarters.More >>
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Ohio River near Limestone Clubhouse, just south of Harrods Creek and Captain Quarters.More >>