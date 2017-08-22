Union president Winston says NFL can't afford a lockout

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Players union President Eric Winston says the NFL can't afford to have another lockout when the collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021, even though he thinks it's inevitable.

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman tweeted on Tuesday that if the league locks out players as it did in 2011 or overlooks the health risk to players, then it has signaled that it is "not worried about the game in 20-30 years."

Winston told a Cincinnati-area television station on Monday that he thinks another lockout is "inevitable" and that it will "kill the goose that laid the golden egg."

He also told WCPO-TV that players don't care what will happen in 20 years with the league because they won't be around then.

