Woman killed in Ohio River boating collision identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed Monday night while riding in a boat on the Ohio River has been released.

Jefferson County deputy coroner Rita Taylor says Robyn Storr, 46, of Louisville, died from multiple injuries.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Ohio near Limestone Clubhouse, just south of Harrods Creek and Captain Quarters. Taylor said the boat hit a barge.

The driver of the boat was injured and was taken to University Hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

