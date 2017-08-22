Man who shot judge was stopped earlier for faulty headlight

(Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla talks about the shooting of Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. adjacent to the Courthouse, Monday Aug. 21, 2017 in Steubenville , Ohio. Abdallah ...

(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). City of Steubenville manager Jim Mavronatis talks to the media with the Jefferson County Courthouse in the background, in Steubenville, Ohio, Monday August 21, 2017, after Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bru...

(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Officials consult near the crime scene at the Huntington Bank, next to the Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, Monday Aug. 21, 2017, after Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was ambushed and shot w...

(WTOV-TV via AP). This undated still image from video provided by WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, shows Jefferson County, Ohio Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Bruzzese was shot and wounded Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as he walked toward his county's courthouse in ...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool). FILE - In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charge...

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The man who shot a judge outside a courthouse was stopped by a police officer hours earlier for having a defective headlight as he drove downtown in the early morning darkness, authorities said.

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot Monday after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., who's expected to survive.

The shooting happened about four hours after Richmond was warned about his headlights during the traffic stop, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register in nearby West Virginia reported.

Richmond arrived at a neighboring bank a short while before the shooting, left, then returned and walked quickly toward the judge from a parked car and fired, and the judge returned fire, said Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

Surveillance video captured the scene in Steubenville in eastern Ohio, Abdalla said.

Bruzzese, 65, was overseeing a wrongful-death case that Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond's mother and his 2-year-old nephew.

A hearing on a motion by the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority to dismiss punitive damages claims was set for Aug. 28. Attorneys for the agency declined to comment Monday. Messages were left for Richmond's attorneys in the lawsuit.

Court records show Richmond was arrested in April 2016 on charges of driving-under-the-influence and driving with expired plates, with the DUI charge ultimately downgraded to reckless operation. Several years ago he was arrested on various domestic violence and assault charges, court records show.

Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. Ma'Lik Richmond is now a member of the Youngstown State football team.

A visiting judge handled Ma'Lik Richmond's case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.