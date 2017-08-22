UofL's Jaire Alexander named 1st team Preseason AP All-American

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL had it's first Heisman Trophy winner in December, and now the Cards have their first Preseason Associated Press All-American, and it's not Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
It's defensive back Jaire Alexander.
The junior had five interceptions, including two against eventual National Champion Clemson and Deshaun Watson, and returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown against Florida State in the Cards 63-20 win over the Seminoles.
Jackson was named to the second team. Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold was the first team selection. Jackson was a first team All-American in 2017.
