Hopkinsville visitors commemorate eclipse with permanent ink - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hopkinsville visitors commemorate eclipse with permanent ink

By Sharon Yoo, Reporter
Connect
A Hopkinsville tattoo shop was busy after the 2017 solar eclipse. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News) A Hopkinsville tattoo shop was busy after the 2017 solar eclipse. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over the weekend, Hopkinsville gained a new nickname. Thousands of visitors who were once in Hopkinsville may have drained out, but "Eclipseville" lives on in the hearts of many.

For some, keeping Eclipseville in their hearts wasn't enough; they wanted a more visual memory of their experience.

Heather Lowery, the co-owner of Infinite Ink Tattoos, said her shop stayed very busy on Monday.

>> VIDEO: Watch Sharon Yoo's report

"Immediately after totality yesterday, we were bombarded," Lowery said on Tuesday. "At that point, that's when people were really set."

Some who visited Lowery's shop took inspiration from pre-made sketches of elipse scenes. Some put full faith into the eyes of the artist, Jason Lowery.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Louisville mother gives birth to baby girl during eclipse
Kentucky high school phases out 'Mr. Rebel' mascot
Westerfield announces second run for Ky. Attorney General

"They decided they were going to do an eclipse tattoo and Jason's like, 'what do you want,' and they said 'well, you saw it!'" Heather Lowery explained.

Lowery said wanting to keep something as special as the eclipse is not surprising.

"We were able to do all that we could do," Lowery said. "We had an amazing time and met amazing people."

Hopkinsville is now back to its normal population of 32,000. The town may not be as full ever again, but hearts are left overflowing.

"We wanted to show the world, what we have to offer in this small sleepy little town that for four days became a booming metropolis," Lowery said. 

Hopkinsville hosted thousands of visitors from more than 40 different states, 19 countries and three U.S. territories over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly