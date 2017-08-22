Louisville mother gives birth to baby girl during eclipse

Jessica Clevenger gave birth to a baby girl as the eclipse was beginning in Louisville. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE Country family had much more than Kentucky's Darkest Day to celebrate during the solar eclipse on Monday.

Jessica Clevenger and her husband welcomed their new baby girl into the world at 1:33 p.m., as the eclipse was beginning in the Louisville area.

Jessica already had a C-section scheduled for that time and realized she wouldn't be able to watch the eclipse.

"I think the birth of my daughter is maybe more important than watching the eclipse," Clevenger joked with reporters on Tuesday. "It would've been neat to see, though."

Her husband did make it outside to see part of the eclipse.

The birth at Norton Women & Children's suburban campus went well, with no complications.

The nine pound, nine ounce baby girl still doesn't have a name. Clevenger said they are trying to come up with a name that fits with the eclipse, something that means sun, moon, light or dark.

