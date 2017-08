2017-18 College Football Bowl Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017

AFR Celebration Bowl

MEAC vs. SWAC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

Noon | ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans

1 pm | ESPN

AutoNation Cure Bowl

American vs. Sun Belt

Camping World Stadium | Orlando

2:30 pm | CBSSN

Las Vegas Bowl

MWC vs. Pac-12

Sam Boyd Stadium | Las Vegas

3:30 pm | ABC

Gildan New Mexico Bowl

C-USA vs. MWC

Dreamstyle Stadium | Albuquerque

4:30 pm | ESPN

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Cramton Bowl | Montgomery, Ala.

8 pm | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017

Boca Raton Bowl

American vs. C-USA

FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, Fla.

7 pm | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017

Frisco Bowl

American vs. At-Large

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

8 pm | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

American vs. C-USA

Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Fla.

8 pm | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22, 2017

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

C-USA vs. MAC

Thomas Robinson Stadium | Nassau, Bahamas

12:30 pm | ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

MAC vs. MWC

Albertson's Stadium | Boise, Idaho

4 pm | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017

Birmingham Bowl

SEC vs. American

Legion Field | Birmingham, Ala.

Noon | ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Army vs. Big Ten

Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 pm | ESPN

Dollar General Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Ladd-Peebles Stadium | Mobile, Ala.

7 pm | ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017

Hawaii Bowl

American vs. MWC

Aloha Stadium | Honolulu

8:30 pm | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl

Big 12 vs. C-USA

Cotton Bowl Stadium | Dallas

1:30 pm | ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Ford Field | Detroit

5:15 pm | ESPN

Cactus Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Chase Field | Phoenix

9 pm | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Independence Bowl

SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Independence Stadium | Shreveport, La.

1:30 pm | ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, N.Y.

5:15 pm | ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.

8:30 pm | FOX

AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC

NRG Stadium | Houston

9 pm | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Military Bowl

ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

Navy-Marine Corps Stadium | Annapolis, Md.

1:30 pm | ESPN

Camping World Bowl

Big 12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Camping World Stadium | Orlando

5:15 pm | ESPN

SDCCU Holiday Bowl

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Qualcomm Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

9 pm | FS1

Valero Alamo Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas

9 pm | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

Belk Bowl

SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte

1 pm | ESPN

Hyundai Sun Bowl

Pac-12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Sun Bowl Stadium | El Paso, Texas

3 pm | CBS

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/Notre Dame

Nissan Stadium | Nashville

4:30 pm | ESPN

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

MWC vs. Sun Belt

Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.

5:30 pm | CBSSN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

At-Large vs. At-Large

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

8:30 pm | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

TaxSlayer Bowl

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/Notre Dame

EverBank Field | Jacksonville, Fla.

Noon | ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC

Liberty Bowl | Memphis

12:30 pm | ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

At-Large vs. At-Large

University of Phoenix Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

4 pm | ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

ACC vs. SEC/Big Ten/Notre Dame

Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 pm | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa

Noon | ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

At-Large vs. At-Large

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

12:30 pm | ESPN

Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/Notre Dame

Camping World Stadium | Orlando

1 pm | ABC

Rose Bowl Game

CFP Semifinal Game No. 1

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

5 pm | ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinal Game No. 2

Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans

8:45 pm | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

CFP National Championship

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

8 pm | ESPN

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.