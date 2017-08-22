What to do with your eclipse glasses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The eclipse has come and gone, leaving millions of Americans with a pair of eclipse glasses.

What should be done with them? There are several options.

The next eclipse in North America is April 8, 2024. Taking note of the frenzy for glasses this time around, it may be wise to keep them. But is that safe?

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: A look back at Kentucky's Darkest Day

Some glasses have written on them that they expire in three years. However, NASA says those warnings are outdated.

Believe it or not, eclipse glasses from the 12 makers that meet the requirements of NASA and American Astrological Standards will last forever, as long as the lenses are not scratched, torn or punctured.

Take note that this only applies to glasses that are compliant with the ISO 12312-2 standard adopted in 2015. If that is what you have, it is safe to hold on to those precious paper specs. (Hopefully that is what you have, or you have bigger things to worry about, like permanent eye damage.)

>> List of reputable vendors of solar filters and viewers

However, if the lenses of the eclipse glasses are damaged in any way, recycle the paper frames and through the lenses away.

People can also donate undamaged, compliant glasses. Astronomers Without Borders is planning a program to collect the glasses so they can be reused in other countries for future eclipses.

They will be shipped to schools in South America and Asia for an eclipse in 2019.

For more information on donating eclipse glasses, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.