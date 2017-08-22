AP Source: Cavaliers, Celtics discussing Irving-Thomas trade

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious trade talks with the Boston Celtics about swapping All-Star guard Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas.
Irving asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer and have been looking for a partner. They may have found the perfect one and could be nearing a deal with the Celtics, said the person who spoke Tuesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
Cleveland will also get forward Jae Crowder and a high draft pick, the person said.
Irving, who made the biggest shot in Cleveland history to win the 2016 NBA Finals, would join a Boston team that lost to Cleveland in last season's Eastern Conference finals.
The Cavs would be getting the 5-foot-9 Thomas, one of the league's most dynamic playmakers who averaged 28.9 points last season. He missed most of the East finals with a hip injury.
The Vertical first reported the possible deal.
