Name of officer, suspect involved in Henderson shooting released

The name of officer and suspect involved in a shooting in Henderson has been released.

According to Kentucky State Police, HPD Officer Stuart Onan tried to pull over 45-year-old Troy Tapp, of Henderson, around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a traffic violation, but the vehicle took off, causing from Officer Onan to pursue the vehicle.

[PREVIOUS: Standoff between suspect, officer takes place after man exits vehicle with shotgun]

State police say a standoff began once Tapp stopped, between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Adams Street, he got out of the vehicle with a shotgun.

During the standoff, Tapp created a safety concern for Officer Onan after taking a specific stance, according to KSP.

Onan fired his weapon, hitting Tapp several times in the abdomen. He was treated by Henderson EMS prior to being taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Officer Onan wasn't hurt.

KSP is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.