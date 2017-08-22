Hopkinsville assessing eclipse crowd numbers, some businesses report big boost

For years, the city of Hopkinsville has been looking to the eclipse as a major boost to the local economy. Hotels were built and restaurants were opened in preparation for the big day.

Now that it's past, did the crowds live up to expectations?

"Go ahead and pull around," Brandie Donovan said, leaning out the window at Whistle Stop Donuts. "I'm going to get your order bagged up, OK?"

Staff at Whistle Stop Donuts know a lot of their customers and whether they take their order creme-filled, with a drizzle or washed down with milk.

"Here you go," said Donovan, handing a bag of donut holes out the window. "You have a good one, OK?"

"Here we have long johns," she said, walking down the rows of pastries. "We can do them filled or not filled. Custard or butter cream. We have different kinds of chocolate donuts. Apple fritters. Cinnamon rolls. Cake donuts are over here. It's the best you're going to find in Hopkinsville."

Those regulars know Donovan serves up a lot of that stuff that tastes oh-so-good.

"We make 1,400 every day," she said, looking over a trey of donuts. "Yeah, it takes love."

On Monday, it wasn't just the regulars rushing in. The eclipse brought tens of thousands to Hopkinsville, and Donovan was ready to find out how that translated in donuts.

"We made 5,000 donuts yesterday," she said. "I think we did five or six times the sales we normally do."

"We're still sticking with that $30-million dollar economic impact that we projected," said Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks.

Hendricks said the major boost happened as expected to local businesses like Whistle Stop Donuts. He said early estimates were based on the numbers registering at camp sites, RV parks and viewing locations. He believes the city's estimate of 150,000 visitors is about right, but it's hard to count.

"In fact, that may turn out to be a low number," he said. "The challenges we face is so many viewing locations just popped up on their own."

Hendricks said city officials are still looking at pictures of the crowds and at local hotel and restaurant receipts to figure out the most accurate numbers.

"It was lined from the counter all the way to the street all day for at least six, seven hours straight," said Donovan, thinking back to Monday.

Donovan joined the mayor in hoping there's a residual effect in Monday's crowds and some of those unfamiliar faces will visit again. She said donuts will be waiting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.