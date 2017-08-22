Impressive American Ninja Warrior rookie from WAVE Country

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - A Floyd County man is one step closer to becoming the next American Ninja Warrior.

Brad Spine, an arm wrestling champion, did well on the course in Kansas City shown on Monday night's show.

>> WATCH: Brad Spine's Ninja Warrior course attempt

Spine got off to a great start, breezing through the first few obstacles.

He paused before attempting the bar hop - this is where he fell in the previous round - but he made it through.

Spine ran right up on the wall on the first try. But he get into trouble on the back half of the course on an obstacle called "The Salmon Ladder."

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Floyd County man competes on American Ninja Warrior

Even though he fell, his run was good enough to make it to the finals in Las Vegas.

We will continue to follow his journey right here on WAVE 3 News at NBC.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.