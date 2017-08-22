Opioid-neutralizing pouches to be distributed to Ky. homes

The Deterra drug pouch is designed to neutralize opioids in the home so they can be disposed of properly. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Attorney General's office announced a new program on Tuesday that could help reduce opioid and heroin addiction in Kentucky.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said many addicts get their start with drugs from leftovers in the family medicine cabinet.

To combat this, Beshear unveiled a new pouch that will eventually be placed in every home in Kentucky.

The Deterra pouch neutralizes the drugs, making them safe for disposal. And, they pouches are pretty simple to use.

"Put the opiods in the pouch, fill it with warm water, and let it sit for 30 seconds," Beshear said. "At that point they can reseal the pouch, drop it in the trash and it is completely and 100 percent safe and environmentally safe and biodegradable. Because of the deactivation technology, the worst that can happen, even if someone drinks that liquid afterward, is a stomach ache."

The pouches can hold up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or 6 patches.

For the pilot program, the pouches will be distributed to 10,000 homes in four Kentucky counties.

