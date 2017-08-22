Dallas mayor address Louisville leaders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a thousand business and civic leaders gathered at the Galt House Tuesday for the annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer invited Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings to be the keynote speaker.

Both mayors are asking all public art to be reviewed following the incident in Charlottesville, VA. They also talked about attracting and retaining talent to each city.

Cynthia Knapek, the President of Leadership Louisville, told us they ask Mayor Fischer to find another mayor who is doing something in their city that Louisvillians needs to know about. She believes there are things going on in Dallas that residents of Louisville can learn from.

This year the opening act was Jung Youth, a St. X graduate whose song "Only One King" has been chosen by the NFL as the Thursday Night football promotional song.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan moderated the conversation between Mayor Fischer and Mayor Rawlings. She worked in Dallas from 2004 to 2007.

