UFC: Champ Jon Jones flagged for another failed doping test - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UFC: Champ Jon Jones flagged for another failed doping test

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been notified of another potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy.

The UFC announced the potential violation Tuesday night for Jones, widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts.

Jones' potential violation stems from a sample collected after his weigh-in July 28 for his title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. Jones won the fight and reclaimed his 205-pound belt after sitting out the previous year for a failed doping test.

Jones was stripped of his belt in 2015 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident. He was scheduled to fight Cormier for the title in July 2016, but was pulled from the fight for what he claimed was a failed test due to a sexual enhancement pill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

