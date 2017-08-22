Owensboro Planning staff at odds with local business people

The Owensboro Planning Commission is at odds with local business people.

Dozens showed up for a specially called meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions on the third floor of the Chase building in downtown Owensboro.

The meeting was supposed to be about giving feedback to the Planning Commission's Comprehension Plan only (that document is supposed to be amended early in 2018 as required by state law) but, the meeting quickly grew contentious.

Local business owners tell us, the planning staff is causing frustration when it comes to getting the ball rolling on developments. They say the OMPC is throwing up major roadblocks when it comes to seeking proper permits for projects.

A Whitesville business owner told the crowded room that he was close to moving away from Daviess County to take his business elsewhere because of those roadblocks.

"Here? It's not very user-friendly. It's not easy to do anything," Paul Lehecka, Owner of Wisconsin Auto Supply Inc. said. Lehecka told the room he wanted to buy an old doctors' office for sale to expand his business but found it difficult to work with the planning staff. "I don't think you guys were at all cooperative in trying to get me the options or even consider any other options."

Others in the room suggested the Planning Commission's current statutes hinder the growth of small businesses in the area. Some spoke out saying they've had to spend tens of thousands of dollars before they even break ground on projects.

Another local business owner said it took him an entire year to obtain a permit on a 1,000 sq. ft. building--after spending $13k with the city's structural engineer.

The Planning Staff thanked everyone for coming to the meeting and voicing their concerns. The staff promised they'd take another look at the fees in putting together next year's new Comprehensive Plan, among other things.

"We're willing to work with anybody regarding an issue," OMPC Vice-Chair Steve Frey said at the podium. "When they come in, whether it's a complex or simple issue, if we find something in the rule book somewhere that conflicts with what they're wanting to do, I'd like to think--and I don't think this happens--I'd like to think that we don't just say, 'no you can't do that,'" he said.

The staff will take all of the written feedback from the meeting and use it to make recommendations in changing the Comprehensive Plan before the commission's regular meeting next month.

