LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell and Mangok Mathiang will be signing autographs for UofL fans on Saturday, August 26, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

They'll be at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the Oxmoor Center on Shelbyville Road.

Mitchell was the #13 pick in the NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. Mathiang was signed by the Charlotte Hornets.

