The Latest: Phoenix police lob pepper spray as rally ends

PHOENIX (AP) - 8:35 p.m.

Phoenix police lobbied what they say is pepper spray at protesters who threw rocks and water bottles at them as President Donald Trump's rally broke up.

Clouds of the gas filled the night air as the president's supporters began leaving the downtown Phoenix Convention Center.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but It was the closest to violence seen all evening.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.