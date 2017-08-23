Apartment development planned in PRP neighborhood

This is where the developer plans to build a new apartment complex. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 200 new apartments could be coming to Louisville's PRP neighborhood.

A developer has plans to build an apartment complex on Elzie Drive. That's behind the former Target on Dixie Highway.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Plans call for 9 buildings with a total of 192 units.

There would also be a clubhouse, pool and playground.

No word yet on how much the units would cost to rent.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.