LMPD officers help family in need

Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers went out of their way to help a family in need. (Source: LMPD/Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers went out of their way to help a family in need.

Darrell Wagner and Clint Green work in the Third Division.

They came across a mobile home where the porch was caving in. So the officers decided to help.

Wagner and Green went to Home Depot to buy supplies, which the store ended up donating.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ What to do with your eclipse glasses

+ Impressive American Ninja Warrior rookie from IN

+ Apartment development planned in PRP neighborhood

The officers then returned to the home to repair the porch.

LMPD shared these photos on their Facebook page, along with the story of the good deed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.