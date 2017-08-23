Steelers holdout Bell hints at Sept. 1 return in Tweet

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Steelers star Le'Veon Bell has suggested on Twitter that he will return to the team on Sept. 1, the day after Pittsburgh's final preseason game.
Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender and has been holding out through training camp. Responding to a fan Tuesday night asking when he plans to end his holdout, Bell wrote: "9-1-17" and added a wink.
The franchise tender offered Bell will guarantee him $12.1 million for the upcoming season. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has been seeking a long-term deal.
Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns last season and also caught 75 passes for 616 yards and two TDs.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The moon is blotting the sun from the sky in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a centuryMore >>
The moon is blotting the sun from the sky in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a centuryMore >>
Just as quickly as the total solar eclipse ended in Wyoming, thousands of vehicles have hit the roads and highways heading back homeMore >>
Just as quickly as the total solar eclipse ended in Wyoming, thousands of vehicles have hit the roads and highways heading back homeMore >>
The U.S. Navy is ordering a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet, after two major ship collisions in two monthsMore >>
The U.S. Navy is ordering a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet, after two major ship collisions in two monthsMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>