CVG announces new airline Wednesday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

CVG announces new airline Wednesday

By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Connect
Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

A new airline is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Officials are expected to announce which one at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The development will comes amid an increase of airlines and destinations over the past two years at CVG.

New service announced and/or started in 2016:

  • American -- NY LaGuardia
  •  Allegiant -- Destin, Baltimore, Newark and San Juan
  • Frontier -- LA, San Fran, Houston, Philadelphia, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale and Cancun
  • OneJet -- Pittsburgh
  •  United to San Fran in 2017

 CVG carriers continue to add flights due to demand.

Frontier and Allegiant are adding the majority of the new flights.

About 250 jobs also have been added over the past year due to growth.

Graeter's and a new Marketplace have opened in Concourse A to accommodate growth.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly