CVG announces new airline Wednesday

A new airline is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Officials are expected to announce which one at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The development will comes amid an increase of airlines and destinations over the past two years at CVG.
The set up is beginning for the announcement today at CVG about the new airline coming here! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lvQFmfpsml— Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) August 23, 2017
New service announced and/or started in 2016:
CVG carriers continue to add flights due to demand.
Frontier and Allegiant are adding the majority of the new flights.
About 250 jobs also have been added over the past year due to growth.
Graeter's and a new Marketplace have opened in Concourse A to accommodate growth.
