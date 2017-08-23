Fire starts in train yard

The fire was reported at the CSX loading yard, located at 8021 National Turnpike at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The fire was reported at the CSX loading yard, located at 8021 National Turnpike at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers went out of their way to help a family in need.More >>
Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers went out of their way to help a family in need.More >>
Plans call for 9 buildings with a total of 192 units.More >>
Plans call for 9 buildings with a total of 192 units.More >>
Jeffersonville police say a backyard party led to a random shooting early Monday morning.More >>
Jeffersonville police say a backyard party led to a random shooting early Monday morning.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer invited Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings to be the keynote speaker of the 2017 Leadership Louisville Luncheon.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer invited Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings to be the keynote speaker of the 2017 Leadership Louisville Luncheon.More >>