Fire starts in train yard

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Crews are working to put out flames after a fire started in a train yard.

The fire was reported at the CSX loading yard, located at 8021 National Turnpike at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

No injuries have been reported.

The situation is being classified as a Level 1 hazmat, meaning it presents little risk to the community.

