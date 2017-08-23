Tropical Depression Harvey redevelops in Gulf; could become hurricane

Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Rescuers were trying to reach seven people buried in rubble, including the infant and his 7-year-old brother.More >>
Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with some higher amounts across parts of the Leeward and Windward Islands from Guadeloupe southward to Grenada.More >>
The storm is predicted to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Central America.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has formed in the Atlantic, but before it got to that point, it was a PTC, a Potential Tropical Cyclone.More >>
There are no watches or warnings connected to Hurricane Gert.More >>
