Wayne Rooney's England career in numbers

LONDON (AP) - England record-scorer Wayne Rooney retired from international duty on Wednesday to focus on his club career at Everton.

Here is a look at Rooney's England career from 2003 to 2016 in numbers:

119 - England appearances, the most by an outfield player and six behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton's all-time record.

71 - England wins in which Rooney appeared. There were 29 draws and 19 losses.

53 - Goals, an England scoring record.

7 - Only seven of his goals have come at international tournaments, four of them as an 18-year-old at the 2004 European Championship.

1 - Only scored once at a World Cup, against Uruguay in 2014.

6 - Major tournaments Rooney played at

17 - Age Rooney made his international debut as a substitute in a friendly against Australia in February 2003.

2 - Red cards, against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup and in a Euro 2012 qualifier in Montenegro.

6 - Managers Rooney played under at England: Sven-Goran Eriksson, Steve McClaren, Fabio Capello, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate.

