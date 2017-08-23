Man found guilty in Henderson murder facing new burglary charge

The man found guilty in connection with a Henderson murder case is now facing a burglary charge.

Police served a warrant Tuesday to Elijah Roberts in the Henderson County Jail.

They did not say what case the new charge is connected to.

In May, the 18-year-old was found guilty for his involvement in a shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Autum Burkhart.

Police say Roberts and Joshua Bumphus were shooting at each other when Burkhart was hit and killed.

The jury found Roberts guilty of reckless homicide, and he was sentenced five years in prison.

Bumphus was sentenced to 12 years on an assault charge. Police say he fired three shots that injured Roberts.

