KFC Yum! Center to fill 200+ positions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The KFC Yum! Center is looking to hire hundreds of employees.

The Yum! Center is hosting a job fair to fill more than 200 part-time and seasonal positions.

The positions include part-time housekeeping, conversion and food and beverage. A limited number of full time and security positions are also available.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The job fair will be held in the front lobby of the KFC Yum! Center from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Applications can also be downloaded by clicking here and emailed to media@kfcyumcenter.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.