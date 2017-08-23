Convicted sex offender charged with seeking sex from minors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A registered sex offender has been arrested on new charges that he used the internet to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he thought was a minor.

Torey Philip Cranston, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by investigators with the Office of the Attorney General.

Cranston thought was talking online with a minor when he arranged the meeting. In fact, he was talking with an undercover officer.

After he arrived at the meeting location in eastern Louisville Metro, Cranston was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

During a search of his car following his arrest, investigators found Cranston had marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also say he admitted to violating the sex offender registry by failing to report his email address. Cranston was also living within 1,000 yards of a school.

A not guilty plea was entered for Cranston by Jefferson District Court Judge David Holton, who increased Cranston's bond to $50,000 cash. A request for home incarceration was denied and Cranston was ordered to have no contact with any minor or to use any devices that connect to the internet.

