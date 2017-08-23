Convicted sex offender charged with seeking sex from minors

It is an opportunity that only 14 college football players have had, and only one has pulled it off. In 2017, UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to join Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winners.More >>
It is an opportunity that only 14 college football players have had, and only one has pulled it off. In 2017, UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to join Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winners.More >>
Torey Philip Cranston was, In fact, talking with an undercover officer.More >>
Torey Philip Cranston was, In fact, talking with an undercover officer.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
The KFC Yum! Center is looking to hire hundreds of employees.More >>
The KFC Yum! Center is looking to hire hundreds of employees.More >>
The accident was reported at the intersection of Hill and 3rd streets shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The accident was reported at the intersection of Hill and 3rd streets shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>