New-look Lamar Jackson says he'd celebrate second Heisman win better than the first

What Lamar Jackson lost by getting his hair cut, he more than gained back thanks to his effort in the weight room. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is an opportunity that only 14 college football players have had, and only one has pulled it off. In 2017, UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to join Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winners.

"I feel I'm going to better this year, I just can't wait to show it," Jackson said.

The numbers were staggering. As a sophomore he threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, and he rushed for 1,571 yards and 21 more scores. Jackson capped it off by becoming the youngest player ever to win the Heisman.

"One thing about Lamar is that you know he's going to go out there with a great attitude and work hard; he continues to do that," UofL coach Bobby Petrino said. "The whole deal with him is getting his feet set properly and then getting on the top of the ball on his release."

He looks different.

In June, one day went a long way toward altering Jackson's appearance. He got his braces off and then got a haircut.

Another change is his size. Jackson spent much of the offseason in the weight room.

"He has gotten bigger," Petrino remarked. "His shoulders are wider. He didn't quite get the goal we wanted for him on the bench, but that's a huge stride for him and actually they didn't do the right thing as far as when he tried that lift. He tried it one lift too late or he would have got it."

Jackson maxed out at 295 on the bench, which was 20 pounds more than his 275 max last season.

"I tried to get 300, but my arms were like, 'It's not happening,'" Jackson said.

As for his game-breaking speed: "He might be faster," Petrino said. "I don't know, he's fast. I kid him all the time about not getting caught from behind."

Jackson also has gotten used to talking with the media, something to which he hasn't always looked forward.

"Before I used to be like, 'I don't like talking to the press,'" he said. "I'm enjoying it now."

As for the Heisman, he wasn't about to reveal its location.

"At home, not at my mom's, but it's at home," he said, referring to his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida. "It's a secret cause I don't know what people might be thinking."

Since Griffin won his second award in 1975, of the nine players who have returned to play another college season, only Oklahoma's Billy Sims finished in the top two in the voting the next season. He finished second to USC's Charles White.

It's not as much about stats as it is about Heisman moments. Jackson had a few in 2016. His hurdle at Syracuse and his spinning touchdown run against Florida State come to mind. He'll have chances to make plays like that, but timing is everything. He also will have a brighter spotlight on him every week.

Maybe he'll make his Heisman moment with his arm in 2017. He can throw it as far as he needs to.

"I don't know, I haven't tried it since high school," Jackson said. "They said it was 100, but I think it was 95. I can make any pass on the field, any pass."

If he's fortunate enough to hoist the most prestigious individual award in the sport a second time, he figures to celebrate a little more than he did the first time.

"I went to sleep, my family had a party in my room," Jackson said. "They celebrated like they won, I was happy with that, you know, seeing my people smile."

